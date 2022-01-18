Brian Kennedy achieved qualifying criteria for the Beijing Games last year and has since been training for cross country skiing events. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty.

Two top Irish skiers have failed in a last-gasp appeal to travel to the Winter Olympics in China next month after their sport’s governing body unexpectedly decided not to nominate them to compete.

Brian Kennedy and Stephen O’Mara both achieved qualifying criteria for the Beijing Games last year under International Skiing Federation (FIS) rules and have since been training for cross-country skiing events in expectation of being nominated.

Ireland had secured a quota of three places for cross-country events, and the decision by the Snowsports Association of Ireland (SAI) not to send them means their places will now be forfeited to another country.

It had initially been unclear why the two skiers, both of whom qualified to compete in the Games, were not nominated to attend by the SAI.

A third competitor, Irish-Norwegian Thomas Maloney Westgaard, did have his nomination confirmed and will travel.

In a statement this evening, the SAI said the nomination committee had considered not just the minimum qualification criteria, but also performances during the qualification period, and how well they were likely to perform at the Games.

The men were informed of the decision last Monday week, following which they appealed, and the matter went to arbitration at the independent Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland body this Monday, where it was agreed that SAI’s nominations panel would be reconvenedto reconsider its decision.

However, after Kennedy and O’Mara stated their case to the panel, they were told on Tuesday evening that they had been unsuccessful and will not be sent to represent their country.

The decision comes even though they met FIS qualification criteria and there are no other Irish athletes who could take their places.

Their two Olympic places will now automatically go to another country within days.

Mr Kennedy (32), from Utah and with a Roscommon father, and Californian-Irish Mr O’Mara (39) both signed Team Ireland agreements with the Olympics Federation of Ireland (OFI) ahead of the 2022 Winter Games and were working on the basis that the SAI would nominate them.

The failure by SAI to nominate the men is understood to have come as a shock to them given they met the FIS qualifying criteria and they are said to be gutted now their appeals have failed.

They had both been training hard and depending on their own resources – with Mr Kennedy living in a campervan as he travelled between ski competitions and working in a bar in order to support himself.

Mr O’Mara was set to compete after overcoming a serious triathlon cycling injury when a dog ran out in front of his bike, following which he suffered a brain bleed in 2019.

Both had already travelled to Austria in recent weeks in expectation of travelling to China.

In a statement this evening, the SAI said the nomination committee reached the decision that the two athletes “did not warrant a nomination ranking”.

"It should be noted that decisions with respect to nomination take into account both (a) eligibility criteria, which are the minimum criteria which must be met by an athlete in order to be considered for nomination and (b) nomination criteria, which include matters such as performances during the qualifying period, previous results in major competition and potential to deliver a notable result in a major competition,” the SAI said.

The statement added: “The decision of the Nomination Committee was that the two athletes in question did not meet the relevant nomination criteria.”