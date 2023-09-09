Two injured following crash between train and car at level crossing in Co Mayo

Two men have been injured after a collision between a train and a car in Co Mayo this afternoon.

The collision, involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service, happened at a level crossing between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris.

The crossing is on a minor road near Garryredmond.

The injured men were travelling in the car.

No injuries were reported on the train.

Emergency services and Irish Rail staff are responding to the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred on the train line near Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo at approximately 3:15pm this afternoon, Saturday 9th September 2023.

“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing that this incident is reported on appropriately to allow emergency services time and space to manage the incident.”

More to follow...