Two in three companies believe some workers will refuse to return to office – new survey

Two in three companies believe some of their workers will refuse to return to work in an office, a new survey of HR professionals has found.

Thirty percent of over 200 HR professionals in the public and private sector also admitted their companies were not prepared for the return to office life, the Returning to Work survey conducted by Mason Hayes & Curran law firm found.

A partial return to offices is scheduled to start in companies next Monday, with the full return to office working scheduled for October 22.

In a bid to combat return-to-office hesitancy, 46pc of the HR workers said their company is considering introducing staggered start and finish times to allow employees to avoid public transport at rush hours.

“Allowing staff to stagger their start and finish times can be an effective way of allowing them to avoid crowded buses and trains at rush hour.

"A measure such as this may go a long way to assuaging the concerns of returning employees,” Ger Connolly, employment law partner at Mason, Hayes & Curran said.

A majority of those surveyed would favour an update to the Work Safely Protocol, with 68pc supportive of social distancing measures in the workplace being reduced from two metres to one metre.

“The partial reopening of offices from September 20 and the full return on October 22 will present challenges for both employers and employees.

"As the results of our survey show, even if organisations are well prepared for the return of employees, there will inevitably be challenges with employees who don’t want to return, the bedding down of hybrid working practices and the fact that employers can’t ask employees whether they are vaccinated,” Melanie Crowley, Head of Employment Law at Mason Hayes & Curran said.

Ms Crowley said companies welcoming staff back to offices in the near future must ensure they are familiar with the “minimum requirements” of the Government’s Work Safely Protocol in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Employers will also need to work with a Health & Safety consultant to carry out an updated risk assessment of their working practices and, more importantly, their workplaces, especially considering that many offices will have been operating at a severely reduced capacity in recent months,” Ms Crowley said.