Two in five sunbed operators flouting age regulations

Two in five sunbed operators are flouting the regulations when it comes to asking customers their age, a new survey has shown.

Two in five sunbed operators are flouting the regulations when it comes to asking customers their age, a new survey has shown.

The Irish Cancer Society today launched its latest sunbed mystery shopper survey which showed that two in five operators did not ask for identification and one in three did not refuse to book minors.

This is despite the fact sunbed operators are legally prohibited from allowing under 18's to use sunbeds.

Aevril Power, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society said: "It is shocking to see that two of out five sunbed operators are not complying with the requirement to ask customers their age, and many are making bookings for under 18s."

"Sunbed legislation is there to protect young people who are at the highest risk of developing skin cancer," she said.

The Society's mystery shopper survey, carried out by Ipos MRBI across 40 tanning and beauty salons in Dublin, showed one in four sunbed operators offered free sunbed minutes and one in five used two-for-one promotional offers, which the Society said is in clear breach of sunbed legislation.

"The Irish Cancer Society is concerned to see operators flouting sunbed legislation. They've had almost five years to comply, and need to get their act together."

"We are calling for greater resources to be made available so that the Environmental Health Officers who check for compliance and safety can carry out more inspections of sunbeds and sunbed operators, and those found to be flouting the law are punished."

Ms Power said that it is alarming so many adults continue to use sunbeds regularly, given the clear link with skin cancer.

Almost 12,000 people get skin cancer in Ireland every year.

Online Editors