Two hospitalised following collision in Cork and motorists in Dublin urged to 'avoid M50'
- Serious collision in Macroom, Co Cork
- Motorists being urged to avoid M50 as emergency services deal with overturned truck
Two people have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash in Co Cork, while motorists in Dublin are being advised to avoid the M50 due to "serious delays".
The collision in Cork happened on the N22 at Millstreet Cross in Macroom shortly after 1pm this afternoon.
Gardaí said the road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination.
The two people have been taken to Cork University Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to "avoid the M50" until further notice.
There are long delays in both directions as emergency services deal with an overturned truck on the N4.
The N4 in Dublin is closed between the Liffey Valley and Lucan exits as recovery services try to remove the truck.
We're dealing with an overturned truck N4 outbound J2 Liffey Valley - J3 Lucan near Foxhunter pub. Firefighters, adv paramedics from Tallaght & Dolphins Barn stns on scene & @GardaTraffic. One lane open #Dublin #fire #traffic @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/9UpfesMzlE— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 27, 2018
Southbound delays on the M50 are back to the J4 Ballymun exit and northbound delays are from the J10 Ballymount exit.
Dublin Bus has diversions in place for routes 25a, 25b and 25d, 66a, 66b and 67 due to the closure of the N4.
