Two hospitalised after 'disturbance' involving youths in south Dublin estate
Garda units are at the scene
Two men in their 20s have been hospitalised after a public order incident in Cherry Orchard this afternoon.
Garda units were called to the scene of the disturbance at around 1pm today at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard.
A number of youths were involved in the incident with two hospitalised.
Their injuries are not life-threatening.
"Shortly after 1pm Garda units were called to the scene of a public order incident at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard following reports of a disturbance involving a number of youths," a garda spokesman said.
"Two men both in their mid-20s have been removed from the scene for medical attention. Their injuries are not life threatening. A number of local Garda units and ASU are at the scene."
More to follow...
Online Editors