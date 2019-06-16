Two men in their 20s have been hospitalised after a public order incident in Cherry Orchard this afternoon.

Two hospitalised after 'disturbance' involving youths in south Dublin estate

Garda units were called to the scene of the disturbance at around 1pm today at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard.

A number of youths were involved in the incident with two hospitalised.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Shortly after 1pm Garda units were called to the scene of a public order incident at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard following reports of a disturbance involving a number of youths," a garda spokesman said.

"Two men both in their mid-20s have been removed from the scene for medical attention. Their injuries are not life threatening. A number of local Garda units and ASU are at the scene."

