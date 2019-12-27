Two held in custody as man remains in critical condition after being 'shot three times, struck by car' in front of shocked Christmas shoppers

Horrified Christmas shoppers saw the man lying injured in a pool of blood following the shooting in Waterford on December 23.

The man, in his mid-30s, was last night being treated in University Hospital Waterford (UHW), where he was taken after the shooting.

He was shot multiple times during the incident off the Carrickphierish Road near Gracedieu in Waterford.

At least three shots were fired and gardaí are investigating reports he was then struck by a vehicle as he lay injured on the roadway.

Shocked locals - many on their way to Christmas shopping or Waterford's famous festive market - were horrified to see the man lying on the street.

He had been living in the area and was shot just outside the sprawling Mount Suir housing estate. It was the first such shooting in Waterford in more than a decade.

Gardaí arrested three people on Christmas Eve in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 32 and 30, both understood to be from the Waterford area, remain in custody. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested but she was released without charge on Christmas Day.

A file on the matter is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are still searching for the firearm used in the attack.

The attack occurred at 2.15pm outside the Mount Suir apartments in Gracedieu as the area was busy with shoppers, families and children.

One gunman is believed to have been involved. Initial indications are that he fired three shots and then fled the area in a waiting vehicle. Paramedics were at the scene within a few minutes and the injured man was rushed to UHW, 2km away, where he had emergency surgery.

Tom Healy, chairman of the Mount Suir Residents' Association, said locals were horrified by the incident. "Everyone is in total shock," said Mr Healy. "When you hear people being shot and then see them (lying) on the ground.

"We saw him - my wife and myself were driving through on our way to the shops and we saw him on the ground. Everyone is in total disbelief."

Irish Independent