Luke and Grace's father, Paul (centre right), helps carry the remains while the siblings' mother Brigid (centre) walks behind at the joint funeral on Friday, September 1. Luke (24) and Grace (18) McSweeney, Zoey Coffey (18) and Nicole Murphy (18) died in a car accident in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Friday, August 25. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin