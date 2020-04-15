Two healthcare workers at same hospital die of coronavirus

Two healthcare workers at the same hospital have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The hospital staff, one male and one female, were both middle aged and were working until they became ill.

Staff at the hospital are understood to be shocked at the deaths.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was a member of the household staff and the man, in his 40s, was a healthcare assistant.

They both had children.

The two health service staff worked at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

The woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man died at his home on Tuesday.

"We can confirm two valued staff members have passed away at St Luke's Hospital.

"We can't comment on individual staff. We are deeply saddened at their passing," a spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said.

"I can confirm that two healthcare workers from St Luke's General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny have passed away, having tested positive for Covid 19. We wish to extend our sincere condolences to their family friends and colleagues. We have no further comment to make at this time."

The HSE is aware of the deaths.

The deceased are believed to be the second and third cases of health service workers dying of Covid-19.

This comes shortly after it was announced that 38 more people have died from coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 here to 444.

Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed this evening that 657 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, as well as an additional 411 cases reported by a laboratory in Germany, bringing the total number of new cases in the Republic of Ireland to 832.

In total in the Republic, 12,547 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris said he took part in an informal high-level video conference call of European Health Ministers to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the ministers discussed the ongoing need for a co-ordinated and planned approach across Europe underpinned by public health advice and guidance. In Ireland, this is advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

He added: "At the appropriate time, Ireland will support a well-coordinated and planned exit approach across Europe. It is essential Europe works together to plan and learn from each other.

"While member States can learn from each other and share significant experience, it is essential people here continue to follow the public health advice.

"The disease is not yet under control. We must see a situation where the disease has significantly decreased and stabilised for a sustained period of time. Some of the indicators we are monitoring include the number of new infections, hospitalisations, patients in intensive care and patterns of transmission.

"Ireland is not yet at a stage to begin the reduction of the public health measures, but planning for the future approach to our exit strategy is underway.

"The efforts of the Irish public over the next three weeks will be crucial in this regard. We must stay the course and we must get the spread of this virus under control. This requires huge effort from everybody. Your efforts are helping us save lives."

