Two Government departments confirm use of Chat GPT

Two Government departments have confirmed they have used artificial intelligence (AI) service Chat GPT.

The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Transport have said they used Chat GPT for a short period of time to see if it would help with tasks.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the AI software was “briefly explored for answering technical or software related questions” in his department.

However, officials deemed it to be “of little benefit” and abandoned the technology.

While Chat GPT may not have gotten the seal of approval, AI is used often with the Department of Agriculture for predicting the likelihood for TB outbreaks, which birds may be susceptible to bird flu, CAP schemes and “smart text analysis” to prevent and contain data breaches.

AI is also used for “customer segmentation analysis” in agri food policies and analysing risk in food safety.

“All use cases are subject to human review, data protection and governance measures,” said Mr McConalogue.

It is not clear what the Department of Transport used Chat GPT for, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said no decision has been made if the software will be used again.

Mr Ryan said no “commercial, sensitive or non-public information was entered into the platform” and that the software was used by “one division” to “trial its capabilities”.

The senior ministers at the Departments of Education, Higher Education and Tourism said officials in their departments do not use Chat GPT.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin said her department funds a data collection project entitled eStór which is based on “neural machine translation”, a form of AI.

“The eTranslation platform itself may be used occasionally by officials for rapid translation of texts between Irish and English,” she said.

The responses from ministers are outlined in a series of parliamentary questions to Fine Gael TD and former minister Ciaran Cannon, who condemned the “glaring inconsistencies” between different departments and their use of Chat GPT.

“It's apparent that there's a complete inconsistency in regulating and monitoring the use of ChatGPT.

“Some are awaiting advice from the National Cyber Security Centre and others have already used ChatGPT on a trial basis without any solid expert guidance being in place.”

Mr Cannon has now called for a “complete ban” on the use of the software in government departments.

“I'm calling for a complete ban on the use of Chat GPT across all government departments as and from today, until such time as the NCSC has had time to assess all of the implications of using the platform and has issued the appropriate expert guidance."

Senator Malcolm Byrne previously raised concerns in the Seanad as to whether officials were using Chat GPT to answer parliamentary questions.

He read out responses from the Department of Environment from last October and recently and said “the exact same answer” was provided to him.

His claim was denied by officials in the department.