Two girls rescued after being swept out to sea on airbed

Two girls had a lucky escape after they were rescued after they were swept out to sea on an inflatable airbed this afternoon.

The children were playing on the airbed at Clonea Beach in Co Waterford when strong winds swept them several hundred feet from where they entered the water.

The alarm was raised shortly after noon today and the Helvick head RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat at the request of the Irish Coast Guard.

However the children were rescued by lifeguards on duty at the beach and they were brought safely back to shore.

Pat Devereux, a member of the Helvick Head RNLI, said if it were not for the presence of the lifeguards, the situation could have been very different.

He along with other RNLI crew members were on the scene within minutes and fortunately they were stood down on arrival after the girls were rescued by the lifeguards.

But he said it could only take seconds for the pair to be swept out into the open sea of Dungarvan Bay.

“They had been swept quite a bit on the beach,” he said of the wind that was gaining strength enough for the girls to be swept several hundred metres from where they went into the water.

“They drifted quite a bit and the people with them all of a sudden see them on the inflatable and taken away,” he told the Irish Independent.

“The wind was freshening – that’s the risk with inflatables. If there’s an offshore breeze you have plenty of opportunity to bring them right out to the open sea,” he said.

The beach, which spans around 2kms, widens out to Dungarvan Bay, he said.

“It’s not a protected cove.

“It just shows the importance of a guarded beach. Without them being rescued this could have been a very different situation,” he said.

He said the incident underscores the importance of never using inflatables of any kind in the sea.

“They’re great fun in a the pool, but with currents and wind – even just a breeze – they can be swept out to sea,” he said.

Meanwhile Kilmore Quay RNLI rescued three young people aboard a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) which developed engine failure off the coast of Wexford on Monday night.

A lifeboat was launched at 9pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard after the RIB got into difficulty and was drifting on the tide about one mile south of the Great Saltee Island. Weather conditions were calm at the time.

Coxswain Philip Walsh and six volunteer crew members made their way to the scene and checked that everyone on board was safe and well before transferring the three young people to the lifeboat and towing the RIB back to Kilmore Quay.

“Thankfully, there was a positive outcome to the call “ said Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, John Grace.

He urged anyone heading out to sea to always wear a life jacket, to tell someone where they are going and when they will be back, and to always carry a reliable means of communication such as VHF or a mobile phone in a waterproof case in the event of needing to call for help.

“With such good warning more people are spending more time on the water making it the RNLI’s busiest time of the year. Even the best maintained equipment can go wrong, so it is important to always be prepared for when it does happen,” he said.