TWO gardaí have been hospitalised after their patrol vehicle was rammed in Limerick overnight.

Two gardaí hospitalised after patrol vehicle was rammed

Armed gardaí were deployed during the pursuit and a knife, as well as over €1,000 worth of drugs, were later recovered.

Two men are also in custody after being arrested in relation to the incident.

The two injured officers, attached to the Roads Policing Unit, attempted to stop a vehicle at the Crescent Shopping Centre shortly before midnight when the suspicious vehicle took off at speed.

Local officers from the Henry Street district and the Armed Support Unit took up pursuit and the car rammed a Garda vehicle at Clonmacken Roundabout.

The two occupants then fled the scene on foot but were arrested following a brief chase.

The suspects and the car were searched and €1,500 worth of cannabis and a knife were recovered.

Two gardai involved in the pursuit were hospitalised and remain at University Hospital Limerick this morning.

A Garda spokesman said two suspects are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400<” the spokesman added.

