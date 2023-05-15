Two female pedestrians killed in separate collisions in Cork and Roscommon

Two women have died on Monday after they were involved in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Roscommon.

A woman in her 70s died after she was involved in a collision with a lorry in Charleville on Monday in what is the second such incident to occur in the town in recent weeks.

The fatal collision between the female pedestrian and a lorry occurred at approximately 3:45pm on Main Street, Charleville, County Cork.

This follows the death of another pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, on the same street just over two weeks ago.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision and local diversions are in place.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Earlier on Monday, a woman in her 50s died after she was involved in a collision with a car on the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen in County Roscommon.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark was closed to facilitate and examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí in Cork are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.