Two female pedestrians killed in horrific crash on rural road

Two female pedestrians were fatally injured in Co Galway yesterday evening following a collision involving two vehicles.

Gardai in Ballinasloe, Galway are investigating the two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred at Station Road at approximately 5.40pm on Thursday evening.

The regional road was closed to traffic following the serious collision to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The two female pedestrians, both aged in their 50s, were fatally injured when they were struck by a car, which had collided with a second car. They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Portiuncula Hospital.

Emergency services at the scene of the Ballinasloe crash. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Local councillor Dermot Connolly said earlier the community is thinking of anyone who has been affected by the incident this evening. "I'm at a quiz in aid of the underage camogie club and we had a silent prayer before it started," Cllr Connolly said.

"We are not aware of who is involved yet, but we are thinking of anyone affected this evening." Diversions are currently in place in the area.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

