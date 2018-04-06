Two families in turmoil as boy (11) allegedly rapes girl (9)

Two families, who are long-time friends, are in turmoil after a boy aged 11 was accused of raping a girl aged nine.

Two families, who are long-time friends, are in turmoil after a boy aged 11 was accused of raping a girl aged nine.

Specially trained gardaí will be brought in to interview an 11-year-old boy who is accused of raping the daughter of his family's friends.

However, the boy will not be arrested during the ongoing investigation into the incident alleged to have happened on Easter Sunday. The two children are members of well-respected families in the area and the parents know each other.

The mother of one had been visiting the mother of the second child, when the assault is alleged to have taken place. A full investigation is being carried out into the allegations by officers, who will then prepare a file on their inquiries. The incident is said to have taken place close to a house in a Leinster town. An 11-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect in the case after a complaint was made to gardaí.

It is understood the alert was raised after the girl told her mother of the alleged assualt. The nine-year-old girl has been examined by a paediatrician, who is an expert in this area. She did not require hospitalisation as a result of the assault. The age of the two children involved means that "major complex issues arise" according to a source.

Gardaí are not allowed to arrest the boy for questioning. But officers can interview the boy, in the presence of his parents, about the events. One important focus of the investigation is whether the alleged attacker is suffering psychological issues himself.

Irish Independent