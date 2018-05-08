Two young women were hospitalised after freak falls that happened on the margins of the Ed Sheeran concerts in Cork at the weekend.

Two Ed Sheeran fans are left seriously injured in freak falls

The accidents both occurred on Saturday evening, and were at different city locations as fans travelled to the sold-out Pairc Uí Chaoímh event.

A 17-year-old girl was left with potentially life-altering injuries after she fell into a disused quarry as she apparently tried to take a shortcut to the gig. The girl suffered back injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Her injuries were described last night as potentially life-altering. In a second, unrelated accident, a young woman broke both her legs after falling from a two-storey building, which she had apparently climbed in a bid to listen to the Ed Sheeran concert.

The woman, who is in her 20s, apparently fell from the roof of a commercial premises in the marina area of Cork harbour. The structure is just a short distance from the GAA stadium where the popular singer played three sell-out concerts over the weekend to around 120,000 fans.

She accidentally slipped from the roof and fractured both her legs when landing on the concrete below. Luckily, gardaí were on patrol in the area and got medical help to her within minutes.

She was treated at the scene before being removed to CUH by ambulance.

Both her legs were discovered to be fractured but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Besides these two incidents, gardaí said there were only a number of minor problems around the concerts over the three nights, mostly due to falls, illnesses and intoxication.

