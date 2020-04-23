Two Dublin men to run Ironman at home for charity after event in Spain cancelled

Carl Wallace, left, and Ryan Murphy from Co Dublin were due to attempt the Ironman 70.3 Marbella this weekend, but due to the cancelation of the event due to the Covid-19 crisis, they will be doing it in Dun Laoghaire and Cabinteely instead

Two Irish men are set to run a full 70.3 Ironman in Dublin this weekend for charity after an official event they were due to compete in was cancelled.

Ryan Murphy and Carl Wallace from Co Dublin will undertake the Ironman Challenge to raise funds for local Support4Drummo Campaign.

The men, both 25, have had to adapted to their surroundings after the Ironman they had intended on completing, in aid of local Support4Drummo campaign, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

They were due to attempt the Ironman 70.3 in Marbella this weekend, but due to cancellation of the event they will be taking to the pavements of Dun Laoghaire and Cabinteely instead.

The Support4Drummo campaign is in aid of Cuala player Sean Drummond, who was left seriously injured in an accident last year. They are hoping to still raise vital funds to help the campaign in supporting his rehabilitation.

The 70.3 Ironman challenge is denoted by the distance covered in miles. Usually it includes a 3km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run, but since the pair have decided to follow social distancing regulation, they have not got access to a body of water and so will replace that element with another run.

Mr Murphy said that, while they don't know Sean Drummond personally, they could not loook past the local cause.

"We just want to play a part with Sean's closest group of friends, and they've been excellent so far. We don't know Sean overly well but we just wanted to be a part of the journey on this for his recovery and we saw the Ironman as a excellent opportunity to raise vital funds."

While Karl has competed in one Ironman previously, this will be Ryan's first. The Cabinteely man said that he expects the challenge to be a tough one, but having trained hard for the MArbella event, and only finding out recently that it was cancelled, he is ready to go.

"I've been training since November so it's been about 24 weeks of training. It'll be tough but we're definitely ready. We would have been flying out this Friday to compete in Marbella," he said.

"The idea is to start off with a 3k run, you probably won't see that, it'll be quite brief, then I'm doing the full cycle in my back garden on a trainer bike and then the half marathon locally in my 2km radius, doing it in the local park.

"Myself and Karl are not that close in terms of proximity and our radii don't really overlap that well so we planned our separate routes to comply with the restrictions as well as relative is keeping everything safe."

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday 25. They are asking the public to join them virtually on the day and to run or walk 5km with them within their 2km.

To donate to the Support4Drummo campaign you can follow this link.

