'Two down and more to follow' - gardaí fear gang murders will continue

Sources revealed last night that Eoin Boylan was one of four men in a car carrying the Iranian who is suspected of setting up drug dealer Little for murder in May.

Detectives have received intelligence the slain drug dealer's associates are determined to "wipe out everyone who was in that car".

"There is two down now - the expectation is there is more to follow," a source said last night.

The complicated, entrenched feud in Coolock, Dublin involves at least two dozen young criminals who were once close associates.

Gardaí are probing if "an unstable" criminal whose jailed brother had previously tried to kill Boylan during the summer was involved in Sunday night's brutal slaying.

This individual is heavily involved in the Coolock feud and previously tried to secure grenades to target his rivals, including Boylan, even though he was in jail at the time.

A special policing plan was put in place for the thug after he was released from jail in August and sources say that Boylan "antagonised" the criminal after attacking a property linked to an innocent relative of his.

Probe: A forensic Garda dusts a vehicle for fingerprints in the front garden of the Coolock house where Eoin Boylan was shot. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

There have been no arrests so far in the savage murder in which Boylan was shot at nine times and hit at least six times at the home of his well-respected mother in Clonshaugh Avenue at 5.15pm on Sunday.

Detectives are investigating whether the killing is linked to comments Boylan may have made on social media in relation to Little's murder that "infuriated" his gang.

"This is definitely linked to the Coolock feud which has already claimed five lives.

"There is very much a person of interest in this case - he is an angry, unstable and violent person," a source said last night.

"His brother tried to whack Boylan on a number of previous occasions in the last few months but he is locked up now. Boylan seems to have sealed his fate when he travelled to the home of Sean Little with the Iranian Hamid Sanambar - everyone in that car is on a hit list.

"And there are psychopaths willing to carry out these murders - you are talking here about a man who wanted to get military-issue grenades to target his rivals, yet Boylan was prepared to damage property connected to him.

"There has rarely been a feud like this - so many sides and so many factions.

"Social media is playing its part and there are women in the middle of it as well, including acting as getaway drivers and spies.

"There will be more murders in this dispute - it is very entrenched," the source added.

Irish Independent