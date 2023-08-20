Two die in apparent medical tragedies during Ironman event in Youghal

TWO competitors have died after separate medical tragedies during the Ironman competition in Cork.

The two – a Canadian and UK resident – died despite desperate efforts to revive them during events at the popular Ironman event staged each year in the east Cork town of Youghal.

It is understood that one had a medical emergency just as the swimming event was about to commence early on Sunday morning.

A second athlete was later discovered unresponsive along the course route.

One case is being investigated as a possible cardiac arrest while the second is being examined as a possible drowning linked to a medical emergency.

Both were given emergency medical assistance at separate scenes but, despite the desperate efforts of paramedics and local doctors, the two men were pronounced dead a short time later.

The two were briefly held at a temporary facility in Youghal before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Full post mortem examinations will be conducted on Monday.

Both incidents are being treated by gardaí as tragedies potentially linked to medical issues.

It is expected that files will be prepared in both cases for the Cork Coroner.

The tragedies occurred on Sunday morning as rescheduled events were taking place over the course in Youghal, Co Cork after postponements over the previous two days due to the impact of Storm Betty.

A local admitted the town was “deeply shocked” by the death of two competitors during the popular annual event.

“No one can believe it – I heard that one poor man had died after an apparent medical emergency. But I simply couldn't believe it when I heard that a second person had died as well.”

Several locals gathered on the streetside to cheer athletes on wept when they realised medical officials were giving cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to a competitor near the course in the town centre.

The Ironman competition annually attracts thousands to Youghal.

It is open to male, female and juvenile competitors in courses laid out around the east Cork town.

Youghal is famous for having one of the safest beaches in Ireland.

The Ironman’s half triathlon was postponed in the wake of Storm Betty because of debris left by the high winds along some of the course routes.

An event organiser said the severe weather had caused flooding and left storm debris along the bike course over Friday night into Saturday morning.

As a result the Ironman 70.3 event was rescheduled from Saturday until Sunday alongside the main Ironman event.

In a statement, Ironman officials paid tribute on Saturday to the local authorities for helping prepare the course after Storm Betty for a resumption of events.

“A big thank you to Cork Co Council for their support this morning and their continued efforts throughout the remainder of the day as they clear the course for safe races tomorrow (Sunday),” a spokesperson posted.