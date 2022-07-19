Two people have died in a light aircraft crash in Co Down.

The crash happened at Newtownards Airport shortly after 8pm.

Mangled wreckage could be seen burning as firefighters sprayed water over the small plane.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said no patients were taken from the scene.

A spokesman said they received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards. Two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer were despatched to the incident.

One eyewitness at the scene told the Belfast Telegraph the plane crashed into hedges near the Cloud 9 restaurant.

“An ambulance has left the scene, but fire crews are still there,” they said.

“Lots of people are gathering round to see what is happening.

The airfield is the home of the Ulster Flying Club, where many have learned to fly in small trainer aircraft such as Cessnas.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport. There are no further details.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed crews were at the scene.

They said the crew was tasked to the scene at around 8.20pm and three appliances were still in attendance last night.

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong expressed concern following the incident.

“It looks like a light aircraft has crashed upon landing,” she said.

“There’s a lot of fire engines at the scene and the situation is very worrying.

“It was a fine evening with no fog or obvious weather issues.”