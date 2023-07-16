Two dead in crash at Sligo Stages Rally

Gardaí appeal for footage of crash not to be shared online

Two competitors have died following a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally this afternoon.

Motorsport Ireland offered its sympathies to the families and friends of the two racers who were fatally injured during the crash while competing on the six stage of the rally.

It said it has now begun an investigation into today’s events.

Earlier the organisers of the rally, Connacht Motor Club, had confirmed an incident had taken place resulting in the event being halted.

Gardaí also confirmed that they were attending the scene of a collision near Ballymote, Co Sligo. They appealed to the public not to share footage of the crash on social media.

In a statement issued this evening, the governing body for the sport said: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision which occurred near Ballymote, Co Sligo, this afternoon, Sunday, 16th July 2023,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“As a result of this collision, the organisers have halted the event.

"An Garda Síochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.”