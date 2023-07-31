Two dead and three hospitalised following serious road traffic crash in Co Monaghan

The scene at Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough road near where the crash happened. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick

Road closed near the scene of the accident at Legnakelly Cross near Clones, Co Monaghan. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick

Two young people have died following a serious road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí have confirmed that three people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are in a critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased remain at the scene. It is understood the two dead are aged in their late teens.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 6.45pm this evening on the N54 in Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough road, gardaí said.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “One vehicle is currently at the scene”.

The road remains closed overnight and gardaí advised morning commuters to take alternative routes if possible.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening,” he said.

"God help the families that are affected, it's just a completely gut-wrenching situation.

"Unfortunately for these families, tonight will mark the beginning of a lifetime of devastation for them."

Fine Gael councillor and cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council David Maxwell said: "It's an awful tragedy to hit Monaghan. Two people have lost their lives and three people are hospitalised with two critical," he said.

"As Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council, my thoughts go out to the families of the people who have passed away.”

Sinn Féin councillor and leas cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council Pat Treanor expressed his deepest sympathies for the families of those who lost their lives.

"The town is numb waiting on this devastating news that's coming, and we're broken hearted for the families that are going to suffer over the next few days and weeks," he said.

"We're all feeling for them and any support that we can give over the next while, we will. It is a tight knit community, and they will rally together."

More to follow…

