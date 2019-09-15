Two dead after separate morning road accidents

A man in his late 20s has died after the van he was driving veered off a road and struck a tree in Co Wexford.

The incident happened at Clonattin Lower, The Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Sunday.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin where he later died.

He was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene is being examined by Garda forensic examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) were informed of the collision and are also conducting an examination because in the period before the crash a local garda patrol had spotted the van and indicated the driver to stop.

“A Garda Superintendent referred the matter to GSOC under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. GSOC understands at this point that shortly before the vehicle crashed, gardaí in a patrol car had noticed it and had activated the patrol car’s blue lights,” a GSOC spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle failed to stop, and gardaí found it crashed 1.5 kms away. GSOC investigators went to the scene and the matter remains under examination,” she added.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardai in Gorey on 053 9430690, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian (50s) has died in in Kerry this morning after being struck by a car.

The accident took place at around 2.30am in Aughacasla, Castlegregory.

"A male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. The driver of the car, a man in his mid 20s was not injured. A female passenger (mid 20s) received minor injuries and was removed to Kerry University Hospital for treatment," a garda spokeswoman said.

