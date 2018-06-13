Two dead after collision between oil truck and car
TWO people have died in a collision between a lorry and a car in Co Limerick this morning.
The main road between Limerick and Tipperary, the N24, has been closed by gardai following the incident at approximately 10.30am this morning.
It is understood that the two people who died were travelling in the car, and were a man and woman.
The driver of the truck - understood to be an oil delivery vehicle - is not believed to be injured.
Online Editors