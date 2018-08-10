Two criminals were arrested this morning in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town.

Two criminals were arrested this morning in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town.

Two criminals arrested in connection with use of skimming devices on ATMs in three counties

The two men, aged in their 30s, are believed to be part of an eastern European criminal organisation.

Gardaí in Kildare made the arrests after working closely with a major financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals involved.

A garda spokesperson said the arrests are seen as a "significant development" in the case which involved the targeting of eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

The two men are currently being held at Newbridge garda station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: "Gardai are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud. I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs.”

Online Editors