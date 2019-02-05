Two children shaken in pipe bomb attack

Two children were left traumatised after a pipe bomb exploded outside their north Dublin home.

The improvised device detonated shortly after 5pm on Sunday in the garden of a house on Springdale Road in the Edenmore area of Raheny. The two children, aged 10 and 15, were in the property with a 34-year-old woman when the explosion happened.

Gardaí are investigating whether a vicious northside gang were involved in the shocking pipe-bomb attack.

Coolock gardaí are investigating whether the intended target of the attack was well-known local criminal Douglas Purcell (36).

A Garda cordon was placed around the house after the explosion and the Army bomb squad was called to the scene.

The road was also closed to traffic until the area was declared safe.

The Army issued a statement confirming it conducted a post-blast analysis of the scene.

The cordon remained in place yesterday morning pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

