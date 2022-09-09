| 16.1°C Dublin

breaking Two children dead and woman seriously injured after Westmeath car fire

Expand

Close

Eoghan Moloney

Two children have died following a car fire in Co Westmeath on Friday.

A woman is also in hospital with serious injuries sustained in the blaze which occurred close to Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, at around 4pm today.

She was airlifted to hospital in Dublin via air ambulance for treatment to “serious injuries.” Gardaí said.

An infant boy was rushed to Midlands General Hospital by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of a deceased girl was also found at the scene.

The area around the blaze has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination of the scene by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“This is a live incident and no further information is available at this time,” Gardaí said

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy