Two children have died following a car fire in Co Westmeath on Friday.

A woman is also in hospital with serious injuries sustained in the blaze which occurred close to Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, at around 4pm today.

She was airlifted to hospital in Dublin via air ambulance for treatment to “serious injuries.” Gardaí said.

An infant boy was rushed to Midlands General Hospital by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of a deceased girl was also found at the scene.

The area around the blaze has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination of the scene by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“This is a live incident and no further information is available at this time,” Gardaí said

More to follow...