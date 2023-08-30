Two charged over vehicle thefts and criminal damage at Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to thefts of vehicles and criminal damage at a shopping centre in north Dublin.

It comes after gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

The men arrested are aged in their 20s and 30s.

“Gardaí investigating a number of incidents of theft, criminal damage and the unauthorised taking of two vehicles at a shopping centre in Coolock, Dublin 17 on the 28th August 2023, have arrested two individuals,” a spokesperson said.

“The two men were detained at a Garda Station in the DMR North. Both have been charged and are due to appear before the CCJ Dublin this morning.”