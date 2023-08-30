Two charged over vehicle thefts and criminal damage at Dublin shopping centre

Eimear Rabbitt

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to thefts of vehicles and criminal damage at a shopping centre in north Dublin.

It comes after gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

The men arrested are aged in their 20s and 30s.

“Gardaí investigating a number of incidents of theft, criminal damage and the unauthorised taking of two vehicles at a shopping centre in Coolock, Dublin 17 on the 28th August 2023, have arrested two individuals,” a spokesperson said.

“The two men were detained at a Garda Station in the DMR North. Both have been charged and are due to appear before the CCJ Dublin this morning.”