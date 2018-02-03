GARDAI are investigating if two Dublin brothers, working in conjunction with a notorious hitman, were behind the gangland murder of Derek Coakley Hutch.

GARDAI are investigating if two Dublin brothers, working in conjunction with a notorious hitman, were behind the gangland murder of Derek Coakley Hutch.

Two brothers suspected of being behind killing of Coakley Hutch

Investigators are examining the theory that the brothers were enlisted for the 'job' from inside the walls of Mountjoy Prison by a major gangster who has a 'primary' role in the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí release CCTV images of black Avensis Gardaí release CCTV images of black Avensis

A fortnight ago Coakley Hutch was shot dead in Clondalkin while carrying out a 'drugs drop' at Wheatfield Prison where many of his associates, including his younger brother Nathan, are locked up. The new development comes as gardai released photos of the getaway car used in the murder. The vehicle was caught on CCTV in the Clondalkin area just minutes after the fatal shooting.

Gardai are looking for information about a black Toyota Gardai are looking for information about the getaway car used in the killing of Derek Coakley Hutch.

Derek Coakley Hutch

Avensis in the days prior to the murder and the hours immediately after it. The car, with registration 04-D-72956, is believed to have been used by those involved in the murder.

The car was later found on fire at Snowdrop Walk in Darndale at around 6.30pm that evening, just over three hours after the murder took place. Gardai have said the vehicle was sold by its previous owner on January 16. They have asked anyone with information relating to the vehicle between when it was sold and when it was found on fire to contact them. The brothers believed to be

behind the murder aligned themselves with the Kinahan mob while in prison.

The older of the brothers has served multiple jail sentences in relation to violent organised crime offences, and he was even subjected to a punishment shooting in the past.

The brothers' alleged accomplice is serving a suspended sentence at the moment. He is the chief suspect in the murder of father-of-one Noel Deans (27), who was killed in January, 2010.

Online Editors