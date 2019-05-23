Two brothers arrested as gardaí seize machine gun in raid

Gardaí have struck a blow against a dangerous criminal gang following the seizure of a machine gun during a raid.

Two brothers, aged 47 and 52, were in Garda custody last night after their arrests on Tuesday at a property on Landen Road, Ballyfermot, in west Dublin.

The search operation was carried out by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB), which has conducted a number of raids against associates of the criminal gang, known as 'The Family', in recent months.

Sources told the Irish Independent the arrested men, who do not have serious criminal convictions, have links to associates of local criminal Derek 'Dee Dee' O'Driscoll.

It is understood DOCB detectives were acting on intelligence when they raided the property. Earlier this month, officers from the same unit seized almost €300,000 worth of drugs in a raid against the same gang.

The gun and drugs seizures are the most significant against the gang since gardaí seized 10 high-end cars worth €700,000 last June.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was involved in dawn searches on that occasion in which eight Range Rovers and two BMWs were seized.

The leader of 'The Family' is a 43-year-old career criminal, from Clondalkin, who previously served a six-year jail sentence for possession of almost €2m of heroin.

During that case, a senior detective gave evidence that the gang he was involved with "had in the past used fatal shootings of anyone who compromised their business".

Sources said the gang's stronghold is in the Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Tallaght areas and it specialises in heroin. However, it has also made a serious push to move into the cocaine market in recent years.

