Two boys arrested as gardai probe murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14)

Gardai have arrested two juveniles as part of their investigation into the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14).

The young girl’s body was found at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on Thursday of last week, more than three days after she was reported missing.

As part of the investigation into her murder, gardai have arrested two teenage boys for questioning. They were detained in the east of the country last night, and are currently being held at two Dublin Garda stations.

A source said that investigating detectives had been awaiting the results of DNA analysis before arresting people for questioning in the case. “It is a very sensitive investigation, and gardai want to be sure that it is conducted in an absolutely methodical way,” the source said.

Ana Kriegel’s body was found in a derelict farmhouse

A post mortem examination established that the teenager had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. It is believed bricks and sticks were used in the murder, while there was also a sexual element to the horrific crime.

