Two motorcyclists have died and a boy has been left seriously injured following a day of carnage on Irish roads.

Two bikers are killed and boy is badly hurt in separate road crashes

A man in his 40s died when his motorbike struck a ditch in Co Cork about 5pm yesterday.

Passing motorists on the R619 at Kilpadder South, Dromahane, raised the alarm.

However the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

He was the second motorcyclist to lose his life yesterday after the death of Darren Keys (34) at a road race in Co ­Westmeath.

Mr Keys, a father of three from Ballyclare, Co Antrim, was taking part in an event at Walderstown near Athlone.

It is understood he struck a wall during the second race of the day about 11.30am.

Mr Keys, an experienced road racer, was treated at the scene before he was airlifted to the Mater Hospital in Dublin. However he was pronounced dead there later.

Gardaí said their inquiries were ongoing. Forensic examinations of the crash site were due to be carried out to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Mr Keys is understood to have taken up competitive road racing in 2013.

Meanwhile a nine-year-old boy was in a serious condition in hospital last night after he was struck by a car while cycling in Co Offaly.

The collision happened about 2pm on a minor road at Heathfield, Pullough, near Tullamore.

He was airlifted to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, before being transferred to Temple Street Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured and gardai have appealed for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

