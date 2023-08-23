Two arrests after gardaí seize MDMA and cocaine worth €810k in Dublin
Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized a haul of drugs worth €810,000 in west Dublin.
Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) along with local officers seized 8kg of cocaine valued at €560,000, and 4kg of MDMA valued at €250,000, during a search on Wednesday.
The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested as part of the probe.
Both are being held at garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.