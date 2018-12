A man and a woman who were arrested following a stabbing incident in Dublin have been released without charge.

A man and a woman who were arrested following a stabbing incident in Dublin have been released without charge.

Two arrested over Dublin stabbing released without charge

The man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested after a man was stabbed on Essex Quay on December 9.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors