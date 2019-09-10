Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Cork dad-of-one

A man (40s) and a woman (50s) have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father-of-one found dead in his Cork home last weekend.

The female is being detained at Togher Garda Station while the male is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station after being arrested this morning.

Detectives are investigating if Paul Jones (55) was stabbed to death at his Cork home was killed by someone known to him.

The body of Paul Jones (55) was found at the Bandon Road property on the southside of the city on Saturday morning.

His teenage son raised the alarm after being unable to contact Mr Jones, and emergency services made the discovery.

Paramedics discovered the victim with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of forced entry at the house and gardaí are investigating if Mr Jones was attacked by someone known to him.

Although his body was found on Saturday, he was last seen on Tuesday of that week and detectives are trying to establish when the fatal stabbing took place.

"There were no signs of anyone forcing their way into the property which indicates that the victim knew or trusted the person enough to let them into his home.

"It is one line of inquiry and at this stage it does not appear to be a random attack, but investigations are ongoing," a source said.

Searches of the single-storey building have also been carried out in an effort to recover the weapon used in the murder.

It has also been forensically examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The remains of Mr Jones, who was originally from the Mayfield area of the city, were removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday evening where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan performed a post-mortem examination. While gardaí have said the results were not being released for operational reasons, it is understood Mr Jones suffered multiple stab wounds and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

CCTV footage in the area around the property is being reviewed while gardaí have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The last movements of Mr Jones will also be traced to determine who he came into contact with in the hours before his killing.

Local councillor Ted Tynan said he was shocked to hear of Mr Jones's death and it was the latest tragedy to befall the family.

"I knew his parents fairly well and it's a tragedy for his extended family," he told the Irish Independent.

He said Mr Jones's parents both died in recent years following the deaths of several of his siblings.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road and McCurtains Villas area of the city over the past six days.

They have asked motorists who may have dash-cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

