GARDAI have arrested two men in connection to their investigation into a hit-and-run incident which claimed the life of a talented young boxer.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder as gardai investigate 'hit-and-run' incident involving Irish champion boxer

Kevin Sheehy (20), from John Carew Park in Limerick City, was killed in the incident on Hyde Road in Limerick. The fatality occurred at approximately 4.40am this morning. Mr Sheehy was on the footpath on Hyde Road when he was struck.

Two men - ages unknown - are currently being detained at a Midlands garda station on suspicion of murder.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche announced at a press conference this afternoon that gardai recovered an English-registered black Mitsubishi SUV. The SUV had a partial reg of WB52, and was found in a residential area close to the Gaelic Grounds.

The vehicle was abandoned but not burnt out.

Kevin Sheehy, who lost his life in a fatal hit and run incident early on Monday morning

Independent.ie understands that investigating gardai are probing whether the young man was deliberately struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene.

Mr Sheehy, a member of St Francis boxing club, was crowned the Hull Box Cup heavyweight champion about two weeks ago - the latest in a series of impressive results in the ring.

He was an amateur boxer, but was hoping to become professional, according to his coach, Ken Moore.

Mr Sheehy was also excited to welcome his first baby into the world in just a five weeks time, with his childhood sweetheart girlfriend.

"He won five Irish titles, he competed at under 22 level," said Coach Moore.

"He was some kid. He was from a 'rough' estate, but he stepped away from all that," he told Independent.ie.

"There were people from there who went to jail, who got involved in other things... he was just saying how lucky he was to have not gotten involved in that."

Kevin Sheehy

"He was just the best I've ever worked with, a good person," he said.

Coach Moore appealed for anyone with information to come forward. "This was a lad who was never in trouble," he said.

"He had a big future ahead of him."

Celtic Eagles Galway, a boxing club based in Briarhill in Galway city, often worked with St Francis boxing club.

"He spent a lot of time sparring with my lads," said coach Pawel Popko.

"We were very close as clubs, we used to meet each other often.

"He was honest, very genuine, very focused on boxing. From a coaching point of view he was fantastic, did everything that was asked.

"He was a very nice kid, everybody loved him, he was very chatty, would always talk to our lads," the coach said.

"It's hard to talk about him, we are still in shock," said Coach Popko, getting emotional.

Boxing clubs around the country are paying tribute to the young man on social media.

Online Editors