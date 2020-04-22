Two arrested in Limerick after €205,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí

Two people have been arrested after over €200,000 worth of drugs were seized in Limerick yesterday.

A man (30s) was arrested after €70,000 was seized from a car in the Kilteely area of Co Limerick at a COVID-19 checkpoint at around 10pm yesterday.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A search warrant was later executed an a premises was searched in Knockainey, Co Limerick, where €100,000 worth of cocaine and €35,000 worth of cannabis herb were seized.

A woman (20) was arrested and also taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.

All drugs are subject to analysis.

Online Editors