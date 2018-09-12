Two men who were arrested in connection to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition have been released without charge.

Two men who were arrested in connection to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition have been released without charge.

Two arrested in connection with seizure of firearm and ammunition released without charge

The men (50s) were arrested on September 11 as part of an on-going investigation by Security and Intelligence section of An Garda Síochána and members from the Garda Special Detective Unit.

A premises was searched on the Old Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Tuesday September 11th 2018. During the course of the search a firearm and a quantity of ammunition was seized.

Both were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors