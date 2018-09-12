Two arrested in connection with seizure of firearm and ammunition released without charge
Two men who were arrested in connection to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition have been released without charge.
The men (50s) were arrested on September 11 as part of an on-going investigation by Security and Intelligence section of An Garda Síochána and members from the Garda Special Detective Unit.
A premises was searched on the Old Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Tuesday September 11th 2018. During the course of the search a firearm and a quantity of ammunition was seized.
Both were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.
A file on the matter will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
