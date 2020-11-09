Two arrested as part of money laundering investigation involving West African organised crime gang

A man and a woman in their late 20s have been arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in relation to a West African organised crime gang suspected of money laundering.

As part of Operation Joggle, gardaí attached to the GNECB arrested the pair this Monday morning.

Operation Joggle is an ongoing investigation into a West African organised crime gang that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering to the estimated value of €14.6million over a two-year period.

The man is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 while the woman has been detained in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

These are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to this ongoing operation.

Online Editors