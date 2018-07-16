Two arrested as loaded firearm seized after gardai stop car

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of a loaded firearm by gardai this evening.

As a result of an intelligence led operation, Gardai from the Special Crime Operations & Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched a car on the Howth Rd., Killester at around 5pm.

During the course of the search Gardai discovered a loaded firearm(subject to ballistic examination).

Two men (25 and 28) were arrested and are currently detained at a North Dublin Garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that the Garda Síochána continues to closely monitor the activity of people associated with organised crime groups with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seize the proceeds of their criminal activity.

The Assistant Commissioner with responsibility for Special Crime Operations added:

"Today, personnel attached to Special Crime Operations (SCO) and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) in particular, supported by specialist units attached to Security & Intelligence, have again arrested suspects while in possession of a fully loaded hand gun in circumstances where it is suspected that there was an intention to murder”

The Assistant Commissioner said that "We are determined to identify every member of organised crime groups who are a threat to the life of others and to target them for arrest and prosecution”

Online Editors