Two arrested as gardai seize heroin worth €3 million in Dublin

Gardai have seized €3m worth of heroin and arrested two men following a search operation carried out in Co Dublin.

Officers attached to an operation led by gardai and the Revenue’s Custom Service seized 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million in the Dublin 15 area on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: "The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.

