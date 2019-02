Two people have been arrested after gardai seized cocaine worth an estimated €700,000 in Co Westmeath this morning.

Two people have been arrested after gardai seized cocaine worth an estimated €700,000 in Co Westmeath this morning.

The discovery was made during a planned search at a house in Kilnamanagh, Clonown, Athlone at around 7am this morning.

A man and woman - both in their 20s - were arrested and are currently being held at Athlone garda station.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination.

Online Editors