Two arrested as garda hospitalised after being dragged along by car

Two men have been arrested after a garda was dragged up a Dublin city road by a car last night.

Dramatic mobile phone footage has emerged of the incident at St Luke’s Avenue in Dublin 8 just before midnight last night.

Gardai can be seen trying to stop a car, which appears to have suffered crash damage to the front, as it reverses back a main road with a garda hanging onto the passenger side.

Independent.ie has learned the garda suffered abrasions to his legs and arms in the incident.

“Two males, one in their late 20s and one in their early 30s, were arrested following an incident that occurred at approximately 11.45pm on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at St Luke's Avenue, Dublin 8,” said a garda spokesman.

“After failing to stop for Gardaí, a pursuit took place from Cuffe Street to St Luke's Avenue where a Garda Member was injured when the vehicle reversed as he approached,” he added.

“After assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, the two males were arrested and were detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The Garda Member received minor injuries and was taken to St James Hospital where he was later discharged,” he explained.

A search of the prisoners also yielded a small quantity of suspected ecstasy tablets, suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia. Investigations are ongoing.

