Two arrested as drugs worth €237k seized during two search operations in Cork

Gardai have seized €237k worth of drugs and arrested two men following two separate search operations carried out in Co Cork yesterday.

Officers seized half a kilo of suspected heroin (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €70,000 during a search operation carried out in a house yesterday morning.

A man (40s) was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A second search was conducted by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday afternoon at an industrial premises.

A quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated street value of €167,000 was seized.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested during the second search operation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

