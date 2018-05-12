Two arrested after vandals damage Irish Rail equipment, causing major delays

Two men have been arrested after Irish Rail signalling equipment was damaged by vandals in Dublin.

A garda spokesman said two men in their 30s and 40s are currently being held in connection with the incident which happened near Kishoge railway station in south Dublin this afternoon.

An Iarnród Éireann spokeswoman told Independent.ie that a gang damaged all the signalling equipment at the unused station which caused significant disruptions. All services in and out of Heuston Station in Dublin were experiencing delays but normal signalling is now in operation.

All other intercity services are subject to delays but Irish Rail said these are expected to ease. "Major service disruption due to vandalism. Expect significant disruption to services in and out of Heuston due to signal fault caused by vandalism," Iarnród Éireann tweeted.

Earlier this week, up to 20 youths wearing balaclavas stormed a train and brawled with knives and blocks of wood, as they spray painted a train, threatening passengers and causing around €4,000 damage. The gang blocked the doors of a Dart with pieces of wood at Clongriffin Train Station in north Dublin, preventing the train from moving.

Online Editors