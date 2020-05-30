Two arrested after stabbing incident in Limerick city

A man (30s) and a woman (20s) have been arrested following a stabbing incident in Limerick city on Friday evening.

A man (40s) was rushed to hospital after receiving a stab wound following an altercation with two people in Windmill St in Limerick city.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The man and woman were arrested in relation to the incident and are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors