Two arrested after man rushed to hospital with head injuries

A man and a woman (both 30s) have been arrested in Limerick after a man (40s) was assaulted yesterday evening.

The assault took place at around 6.30pm Thomondgate, County Limerick.

The man received head injuries and was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

The man and woman were both arrested and are currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

According to gardaí, investigations are ongoing.

