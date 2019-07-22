Heroin with an estimated street value of more than €100,000 has been seized by gardai following a raid on a premises in west Dublin.

Two arrested after heroin worth an estimated €115k is seized

Gardai investigating the sale and supply of drugs in Clondalkin made the seizure of heroin worth an estimated €115,600 and cannabis worth an estimated €2,000 today.

The seizure was made during the search of a premises in Ashwood Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently detained at Clondalkin garda station.

