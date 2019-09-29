Two young men were arrested last night in Dublin after gardai seized cannabis worth an estimated €110,000.

Two young men were arrested last night in Dublin after gardai seized cannabis worth an estimated €110,000.

Two arrested after gardai intercept motorbike and discover €110k of cannabis

The arrests occurred after gardai stopped the two men - aged 19 and 20 - on a motorbike in a waste ground known as ‘Seven Pitches’ in Ballymun.

One of the men was carrying a box containing 5.6kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €110,000.

The men are currently being held at Ballymun garda station.

The motorbike was intercepted by gardai from the Special Crime Task Force and the Ballymun District Drugs Unit, who are monitoring the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Online Editors