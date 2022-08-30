Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a tragic drowning incident after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Derry.

A major rescue operation was launched on Monday night when a passing motorist raised the alarm and attempted to throw buoyancy aids into the water in the Strathfoyle area.

Two children, from Derry’s Kerala community, were taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital shortly after the 999 call was received at 6.28pm, with one of the boys pronounced dead on arrival.

The frantic rescue mission which involved Foyle Search and Rescue continued late into the night as the other young person remained unaccounted for.

Police divers entered the lough as part of a body recovery mission after rescue teams had unsuccessfully scoured the surface of water.

Speaking from the scene, Mark H Durkan MLA said he had spoken to distraught relatives of the boys, believed to be in their mid-teens.

“It’s just chaotic,” he said. “It’s absolutely awful.”

“The whole situation is just stark – these young fellas were just enjoying the last days of summer before going back to school next week.

“They were just out for an adventure and this has happened.”

The city has a well-established Kerala Community, mainly based in the Waterside area around three miles from where the incident happened. Kerala is a large state on India’s tropical Malabar Coast.

MP Gregory Campbell described where the tragedy occurred as a quiet spot. “It seems to me that it was a nice day and obviously a group of people have decided to go into the water and it’s ended in tragedy,” he said.

Known for its fishing, Lough Enagh is a pair of lakes situated between Judges Road and Temple Road in Maydown, close to City of Derry Rugby Club.

Green Island, also known as Templetown Island, is said to be accessible by wading.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm on Monday to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

We can confirm that the bodies of two 16-year-old males have been recovered from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry / Londonderry. pic.twitter.com/ktM9y0gQqU — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) August 30, 2022

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”